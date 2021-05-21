© 2021 WFAE
Politics Monday: Charlotte's 2040 Plan Inches Closer To City Council Vote

Published May 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
The debate over the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan reached meme status during the latest City Council meeting as Mayor Vi Lyles tried to keep things on track.

The single-family zoning aspect of the plan has been at the forefront, and it narrowly advanced as the plan continues to go through the draft process before a final City Council vote on June 21.

A new draft was released Thursday, opening a two-week window for public comment. "The next two weeks are very critical," assistant city manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said.

What are the next steps, and what other planks have been overshadowed by the clamor over zoning?

GUESTS

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Business Journal, real estate editor (@CBJFahey)

Ely Portillo, UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, assistant director of outreach and strategic partnerships (@ESPortillo)

Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
