Politics Monday: Charlotte's 2040 Plan Inches Closer To City Council Vote

The debate over the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan reached meme status during the latest City Council meeting as Mayor Vi Lyles tried to keep things on track.

"Keep up, now, keep up!" @CLTMayor losing patience as members try to figure out which motion/substitute/vote is on the table. #cltcc pic.twitter.com/JrfU3nwo0k — Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) May 18, 2021

The single-family zoning aspect of the plan has been at the forefront, and it narrowly advanced as the plan continues to go through the draft process before a final City Council vote on June 21.

A new draft was released Thursday, opening a two-week window for public comment. "The next two weeks are very critical," assistant city manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said.

ICYMI: What revisions are included in the 2040 comprehensive plan, as a two-week public comment period kicked off yesterday. https://t.co/arY5zjYW0Y — Ashley Fahey (@CBJFahey) May 21, 2021

What are the next steps, and what other planks have been overshadowed by the clamor over zoning?

GUESTS

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Business Journal, real estate editor (@CBJFahey)

Ely Portillo, UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, assistant director of outreach and strategic partnerships (@ESPortillo)