Look! Up In The Sky! UFOs Are Drawing New Attention

Published May 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
What was once the realm of overnight talk radio and "Unsolved Mysteries" has, in recent years, been receiving serious attention from The New York Times and, most recently, "60 Minutes."

The increased coverage is a prelude to a report the Pentagon is due to release in June about its knowledge of "unidentified aerial phenomena."

Rather than trying to prove or disprove their existence, UNC Wilmington professor Diana Pasulka wanted to know why UFOs have such a hold on our imagination.

GUESTS

Diana Pasulka, UNC Wilmington professor of religious studies and chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, author of “American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion and Technology”

