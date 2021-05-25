Look! Up In The Sky! UFOs Are Drawing New Attention

What was once the realm of overnight talk radio and "Unsolved Mysteries" has, in recent years, been receiving serious attention from The New York Times and, most recently, "60 Minutes."

“I'm not telling you that it doesn't sound wacky. What I'm telling you, it's real,” says Luis Elizondo, a 20-year veteran of covert military intelligence operations, about UFOs. “What is it? What are its intentions? What are its capabilities?” https://t.co/eLrkH0CVie pic.twitter.com/D9F28nmsFQ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 18, 2021

The increased coverage is a prelude to a report the Pentagon is due to release in June about its knowledge of "unidentified aerial phenomena."

Rather than trying to prove or disprove their existence, UNC Wilmington professor Diana Pasulka wanted to know why UFOs have such a hold on our imagination.

GUESTS

Diana Pasulka, UNC Wilmington professor of religious studies and chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, author of “American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion and Technology”