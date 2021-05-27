Local News Roundup: CMS-County Standoff; 2040 Update; Credit Karma Expands; ACC Baseball And NASCAR In Charlotte

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

There was a private meeting this week between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County leaders to talk about the school budget standoff, but the meeting did not help the two groups make any progress in their dispute over the county’s plan to withhold $56 million in funding until CMS has a plan to improve racial equities in schools. The board voted this 6-2 this week to withhold that funding in the budget.

The County Commissioners board isn’t the only group that is looking closely at CMS. The Charlotte NAACP wants to look at CMS spending, demanding transparency after the district showed an increase in failing grades for Black and Hispanic students.

The conversations continue at City Council about the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The vote, to take place next month, will likely be a close one. We'll give you the latest.

The fintech company Credit Karma is expanding its presence in Charlotte, bringing with it 600 jobs to the city. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the expansion on Tuesday, making Charlotte an even bigger center for tech jobs.

And this week brings the ACC Baseball tournament and NASCAR’s Coca Cola 600 to Charlotte, with plans to bring in fans at full capacity. This return to normal over the Memorial Day holiday also brings bigger crowds at the airport, with expected numbers close to pre-pandemic levels.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

