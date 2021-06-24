Local News Roundup: 2040 Plan Passes; Vaccination Lottery Draws Winner; CMS Students Not Enrolling In Summer School

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

After months of controversy and arguing between council members, Charlotte City Council approved the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, in an expected 6-5 vote. We’ll detail what was said as the vote happened, and what council will turn its attention to next.

The COVID-19 vaccine incentives are real! North Carolina drew its first $1 million vaccine lottery winner this week. It was the first of four drawings scheduled to take place this summer in an effort to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So, was the lottery a success?

McCrae Dowless is in the news again. The key person of interest in the 9th Congressional District election ballot fraud investigation from 2018 pleaded guilty this week to charges of receiving improper Social Security benefits.

New numbers show that a large percentage of at-risk Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are not attending the district’s summer school, Camp CMS. What will this mean for those students in the fall?

Protests erupted this week in Rock Hill after the arrest of two Black men that resulted in injuries — and it was all caught on video.

And an update on where we are with North Carolina’s government budget approval process.

GUESTS:

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

