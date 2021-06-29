© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Lifeguard Shortages And Latta Plantation: A Mecklenburg County Park And Recreation Update

Published June 29, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT
Charlotte Park
George Weir
/
Flickr
Uptown, from First Ward Park.

The summer brings people outdoors, whether it’s having a picnic in the park or taking a swim in a community pool. These activities are made possible by the park and recreation department.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department Director Lee Jones talks about park funding, lifeguard shortages, Latta Plantation and how the department is moving forward this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic.

GUEST

Lee Jones, director of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsLatta Plantation
Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is a Report for America corps member and covers local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
