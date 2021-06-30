Charlotte-Area Booksellers Share Their Picks For Your Summer Reading List
Thursday, July 1, 2021
[List of guest book recommendations below.]
Summer is a time to slow down, kick your feet up and relax a bit — maybe settle in with a good book.
You may have gotten out of the habit of reading in between the pandemic craziness and endless Zoom meetings. But you’re in luck: There’s still plenty of time to get your summer reading in. There’s a whole host of books and authors just waiting for you to jump back in and discover a love of reading again.
Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we’ve invited several Charlotte-area independent bookstore owners to share some of their favorite picks. We cover it all, from beach reads and thrillers to nonfiction and even a cookbook.
Guests
Sally Brewster, owner of Park Road Books in Charlotte
Vanessa Williams, co-founder/co-owner of Red Rice and Beans Diaspora Bookstore, a virtual bookseller in Charlotte
Adah Fitzgerald, owner of Main Street Books in Davidson
Guest book recommendations:
Sally Brewster’s picks:
- “Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowely Heller
- “Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History” by Margalit Fox
- “Hold Fast” by J.H. Gelertner
- “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix
- “Olympus Texas” by Stacey Swann
Vanessa Williams’ picks:
- “Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing” by Jerrelle Guy
- “Sweet Sorrel Stand” by Yolanda T. Marshall
- “We Are Each Other's Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy” by Natalie Baszile
- “Traveling Black: A Story of Race and Resistance” by Mia Bay
- “Gingerbread: A Novel” by Helen Oyeyemi
Adah Fitzgerald’s picks:
- “The Girls in the Stilt House: a novel” by Kelly Mustian
- “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
- “Somebody's Daughter: a memoir” by Ashley C Ford
- “How the Word is Passed: a reckoning with the history of slavery across America” by Clint Smith
- “Infinite Country: a novel” by Patricia Engel