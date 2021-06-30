© 2021 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte-Area Booksellers Share Their Picks For Your Summer Reading List

Published July 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
beach book.jpeg
Pexels
/

Thursday, July 1, 2021

[List of guest book recommendations below.]

Summer is a time to slow down, kick your feet up and relax a bit — maybe settle in with a good book.

You may have gotten out of the habit of reading in between the pandemic craziness and endless Zoom meetings. But you’re in luck: There’s still plenty of time to get your summer reading in. There’s a whole host of books and authors just waiting for you to jump back in and discover a love of reading again.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we’ve invited several Charlotte-area independent bookstore owners to share some of their favorite picks. We cover it all, from beach reads and thrillers to nonfiction and even a cookbook.

Guests

Sally Brewster, owner of Park Road Books in Charlotte

Vanessa Williams, co-founder/co-owner of Red Rice and Beans Diaspora Bookstore, a virtual bookseller in Charlotte

Adah Fitzgerald, owner of Main Street Books in Davidson

Guest book recommendations:

Sally Brewster’s picks:

Vanessa Williams’ picks:

Adah Fitzgerald’s picks:

Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever