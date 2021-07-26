How Does Climate Change Impact Summer Weather?

From the Pacific Northwest to parts of Europe, this summer has brought high — even record-breaking — temperatures. Extreme heat, which was once associated with places like Arizona, is affecting communities near and far.

While summers are known for warmer weather, the recent extreme heat around the world has caused power grid troubles, health and safety concerns and deaths. This summer has also seen flooding and wildfires.

We'll talk about the immediate and future impacts of climate change and its impact on communities in the Carolinas and elsewhere.

Guests

David Boraks, climate reporter at WFAE

June Blotnick, executive director of CleanAIRE NC

Charles “Chip” Konrad, director of the Southeast Regional Climate Center and professor at UNC Chapel Hill.

