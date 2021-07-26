© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How Does Climate Change Impact Summer Weather?

Published July 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
landscape-2459981_1920.jpg
Lars_Nissen
/
PixaBay

From the Pacific Northwest to parts of Europe, this summer has brought high — even record-breaking — temperatures. Extreme heat, which was once associated with places like Arizona, is affecting communities near and far.

While summers are known for warmer weather, the recent extreme heat around the world has caused power grid troubles, health and safety concerns and deaths. This summer has also seen flooding and wildfires.

We'll talk about the immediate and future impacts of climate change and its impact on communities in the Carolinas and elsewhere.

Guests

David Boraks, climate reporter at WFAE

June Blotnick, executive director of CleanAIRE NC

Charles “Chip” Konrad, director of the Southeast Regional Climate Center and professor at UNC Chapel Hill.

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsClimate Change
Stay Connected
Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is an interim assistant producer on Charlotte Talks. Previously, she worked with WFAE as a Report for America corps member, reporting on local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
See stories by Alexandra Watts