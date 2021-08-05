Local News Roundup: Masking And Vaccines In Schools; City Council Non-Discrimination Ordinance Discussions; Alternatives To Violence Program

We’re hearing new stories every day about what area school districts plan to do about their masking, testing and vaccine policies with the start of school coming and the delta Variant bringing COVID-19 numbers back to concerning levels. We’ll talk about what teachers, students and families can expect.

The state hasn’t made a new mask mandate for North Carolina but is focusing on encouraging citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s been a 42% increase in first dose vaccinations in the last two weeks, according to Governor Roy Cooper. We’ll talk about the state's latest virus and vaccine numbers.

This week, the Charlotte City Council had its first public discussion about the city’s new proposed expanded ordinance for nondiscrimination measures in the city. We’ll talk about what was discussed and about the official vote coming up next week.

City Council members also announced the creation of a new initiative to prevent violence in the Beatties Ford Road corridor. The Alternative to Violence team aims to increase safety in that area by involving people who live there. We talk about who is on the team and what their goals are.

Guests:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for investigations & chief investigative reporter

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

