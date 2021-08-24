Mayors From Matthews, Mint Hill On Pandemic Challenges, Growth And Economy

It's time for another installment of our series of visits with mayors from towns surrounding Charlotte.

We started in northern Mecklenburg County and the Lake Norman area, went west to Gaston County, then traveled up to Hickory and Lenoir. We learned about Concord, Salisbury and Kannapolis. This time, we check in on the southeastern Mecklenburg County towns of Matthews and Mint Hill.

Matthews and Mint Hill have a combined population of more than 50,000. Both towns are proud of their small town identities so close to Charlotte but face the same issues many of the other towns we've highlighted are facing.

We’ll find out how they’re handling the growing pains we’re all feeling and how they’re faring during the pandemic.

We’ll talk about the changing nature of their downtowns, issues like affordable housing and infrastructure, keeping their identities separate from Charlotte, and how they're handing COVID-19.

GUESTS:

Brad Simmons, mayor of Mint Hill

John Higdon, mayor of Matthews

