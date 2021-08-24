© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayors From Matthews, Mint Hill On Pandemic Challenges, Growth And Economy

Published August 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
matthews.jpg
Downtown Matthews is seen in an undated file photo.

It's time for another installment of our series of visits with mayors from towns surrounding Charlotte.

We started in northern Mecklenburg County and the Lake Norman area, went west to Gaston County, then traveled up to Hickory and Lenoir. We learned about Concord, Salisbury and Kannapolis. This time, we check in on the southeastern Mecklenburg County towns of Matthews and Mint Hill.

Matthews and Mint Hill have a combined population of more than 50,000. Both towns are proud of their small town identities so close to Charlotte but face the same issues many of the other towns we've highlighted are facing.

We’ll find out how they’re handling the growing pains we’re all feeling and how they’re faring during the pandemic.

We’ll talk about the changing nature of their downtowns, issues like affordable housing and infrastructure, keeping their identities separate from Charlotte, and how they're handing COVID-19.

GUESTS:

Brad Simmons, mayor of Mint Hill
John Higdon, mayor of Matthews

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey