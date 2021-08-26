Local News Roundup: Back-To-School; COVID-19 Cases Rise; Mask Mandate Go Into Effect

Class is back in session for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the region. Even with the last-minute policy changes on masks, this was a “first day” that many had been looking forward to for more than a year, after disruptions in in-person school due to COVID-19. We’ll talk about how it went.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across North Carolina, especially ICU hospitalizations. We’ll give an update on how the Delta Variant continues to impact cases in our region and across the state.

Mask mandates go into effect around the region and one area mayor disputes the legality of the county-wide mandate.

A federal appeals court upheld the conviction and death sentence of Dylann Roof, the Charleston church shooter, after Roof and his attorneys appealed the federal sentence.

And we’ll talk about a report given by the Charlotte Business Alliance this week. A new study says the city’s new transit plan would ease congestion and generate billions of dollars.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news.\

Guests:

Katie Peralta Soloff , reporter for Axios Charlotte

Steve Harrison , WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno , WSOC-TV reporter