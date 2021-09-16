© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

CMS Keeps Mask Mandate; Union County Schools Could Face Legal Action; 598 Mecklenburg Employees Suspended

Published September 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
BeFunky-collage (57).jpg

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted this week to maintain a mask mandate in schools, while Lincoln County's school board voted to make masks optional.

Union County Public Schools stopped contact tracing and quarantines, but North Carolina health officials told the board to follow COVID requirements or face legal action.

President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees could affect school districts in North Carolina and South Carolina. That would require employees to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. And a CMS policy starting next week will require staff members to report their vaccination status.

Did someone vote on behalf of Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough during a virtual board meeting last week? We’ll talk about what County Commission Chair George Dunlap said about a recent verbal vote.

Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees are suspended for noncompliance of COVID testing rules.

And the work of Pablo Picasso will be coming to Charlotte.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter for Spectrum News One

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey