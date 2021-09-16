CMS Keeps Mask Mandate; Union County Schools Could Face Legal Action; 598 Mecklenburg Employees Suspended

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted this week to maintain a mask mandate in schools, while Lincoln County's school board voted to make masks optional.

Union County Public Schools stopped contact tracing and quarantines, but North Carolina health officials told the board to follow COVID requirements or face legal action.

President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees could affect school districts in North Carolina and South Carolina. That would require employees to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. And a CMS policy starting next week will require staff members to report their vaccination status.

Did someone vote on behalf of Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough during a virtual board meeting last week? We’ll talk about what County Commission Chair George Dunlap said about a recent verbal vote.

Nearly 600 Mecklenburg County employees are suspended for noncompliance of COVID testing rules.

And the work of Pablo Picasso will be coming to Charlotte.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/reporter for Spectrum News One

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV executive producer for investigations and chief investigative reporter

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

