In the Halloween spirit, storytellers share ghost stories from North Carolina's sordid past

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

It’s spooky season in Charlotte. Ghosts, goblins, and skeletons adorn houses across the city. And this weekend, some of them will take to the streets as Halloween is upon us.

On Charlotte Talks, we'll revisit some of our more ghoulish shows from over the years to help you get into the spirit.

First, ghost stories from Charlotte and North Carolina’s sordid past. In 2006, we spoke with local storytellers — two Charlotte natives who know where the bodies are buried, and which houses are haunted.

Then, we'll revisit guest host Sarah Delia's conversation with Aaron Mahnke, host of the hit podcast “Lore” that reveals dark tales from history.

Guests

Stephanie Burt Williams, author of “Wicked Charlotte: The Sordid Side of the Queen City” and “Ghost Stories of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County: Remnants of the Past in a New South.”

Ron Gulledge, Charlotte-based storyteller

Aaron Mahnke, creator, producer, and host of the podcast "Lore"

