'Tis the season for protecting yourself from holiday scams

It’s the Holiday Season, which means it’s also the holiday scams season.

‘Tis the season for scammers to try and steal money, merchandise and personal information from shoppers.

According to a survey by AARP, 75% of consumers report they have been targeted or have actually experienced fraud tied to the holidays.

It happens increasingly every year, but how do you keep yourself and your loved ones safe from these scams?

We’ll talk about what kinds of fraud are common during the holidays, some of the top scams that have been seen during this holiday season and how you can protect yourself — and your pocketbook — from being victimized this year.

Guests:

Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General

Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of the BBB of the Southern Piedmont and Western NC

David Kirkman, AARP Fraud Watch volunteer and author of “Elder Fraud Wars”