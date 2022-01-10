Climate change worsens extreme weather, but major policy change in the U.S. is lacking

Last month, tornadoes devastated Kentucky. Two weeks ago, wildfires raged through Colorado.

As violent weather is becoming commonplace in the U.S., whether effective climate policy is implemented may ultimately determine whether the planet will be livable in the not-so-distant future.

In an effort to curb climate change, President Biden pledged last year to cut the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

But that pledge may be impossible to realize without the passage of Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation, which has recently been halted by Sen. Joe Manchin.

Why is the U.S. slow to act despite the clear, devastating impacts of climate change?

We sit down with climate reporters to look at the struggle to pass effective climate policy in North Carolina and nationwide.

GUESTS

Lisa Friedman, climate desk reporter for The New York Times

Jeff Brady, national desk correspondent covering energy issues and climate change for NPR

David Boraks, climate change reporter for WFAE