© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Making sense of rising inflation and the road to economic recovery

Published January 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
grocery shopping.jpeg
Pexels
/
Prices for things like groceries, gasoline and other necessities are up 7% on average.

Prices for almost everything are rising rapidly. In fact, we are experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years. Prices for things like groceries, gasoline and other necessities are up 7% on average.

Many younger people have never experienced this trend and they — along with the rest of us — want to know how much longer this will last. How much higher might prices rise? And when will they begin to come down?

We also want to know whether this rise is truly COVID-related due to disruptions in the economy or whether this is merely profiteering.

Guests

Vikram Kumar, professor of economics at Davidson College

Mark Vitner, managing director and senior economist at Wells Fargo

John Connaughton, professor of financial economics at UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business and director of the UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever