Making sense of rising inflation and the road to economic recovery

Prices for almost everything are rising rapidly. In fact, we are experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years. Prices for things like groceries, gasoline and other necessities are up 7% on average.

Many younger people have never experienced this trend and they — along with the rest of us — want to know how much longer this will last. How much higher might prices rise? And when will they begin to come down?

We also want to know whether this rise is truly COVID-related due to disruptions in the economy or whether this is merely profiteering.

Guests

Vikram Kumar, professor of economics at Davidson College

Mark Vitner, managing director and senior economist at Wells Fargo

John Connaughton, professor of financial economics at UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business and director of the UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast

