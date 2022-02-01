© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte police chief discusses youth violence, guns in schools and 2021's drop in crime

Published February 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
City of Charlotte

For several years, Charlotte experienced increases in gun violence and other violent crime and rising homicides. Last year’s statistics, however, provided a bit of relief with a declining number of all three.

Still, the amount of gun violence is alarming, especially among the young. And guns have been showing up on school grounds in increasing numbers, too.

We spend time with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings to find out why he thinks some crime is on the decline and what he and his department is doing about guns in schools.

We also hear about the department’s efforts to establish trust, about officer shortages and more.

Guest

Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
