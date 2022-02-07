A look at the new effort to combat homelessness in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County

A new report from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Strategy

details a plan to combat homelessness in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

Stakeholders from the private and public sectors are taking part. The report is the start of the new push with the hope of instituting the entire plan by the end of 2026.

As of last July, more than 3,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Charlotte and the surrounding area. More than 350 were families and more than 100 are unaccompanied youth. The report also shows more than 10,000 households are at risk of eviction due to COVID-19. Around 5% of residents in the area spend more than 50% of their income on housing related expenses.

Among the issues the report looks to address are structural inequities, expanding housing options and finding long-term solutions to homelessness.

Host Mike Collins speaks with some of those involved with this report and how the new plan differs from past plans.

Guests:

Stacy Lowry, Mecklenburg County director of community support services

James Lee – Affordable housing advocate at Stan Greenspon Center for Peace & Social Justice

Liz Clasen-Kelly – Chief executive officer at Roof Above