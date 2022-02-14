A conversation with 'What the Constitution Means to Me' playwright Heidi Schreck

9:40 a.m.

Broadway's "What the Constitution Mean to Me" opens this week at the Knight Theater in Charlotte.

The play explores our founding document in a way that is funny and provocative. It seems to be arriving just as we need it most.

Mike Collins peeks behind the curtain of the play "What the Constitution Means to Me" with a conversation about the origins of the production with playwright Heidi Schreck, who earned money for college by winning debates about the Constitution around the country as a teenager.

Guest:

Heidi Schreck, the playwright who created “What the Constitution Means to Me” (a Pulitzer Prize finalist) and other works. She’s also a producer, writer and two-time Obie Award-winning actor.

