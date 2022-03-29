Journalist Stephanie Foo shares her story of healing from childhood trauma

You’ve probably heard the work of public radio journalist Stephanie Foo. She was a longtime producer for hit shows "This American Life" and "Snap Judgement." But Foo’s latest story is less well-known; it’s her own.

In her new book, “What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma,” she recounts her chaotic childhood with extremely abusive parents. Foo grew into adulthood carrying an invisible weight from her unaddressed trauma.

After suffering from unexplained panic attacks, she was led to a diagnosis of complex post-traumatic stress disorder, a little-researched condition caused by repeated trauma over a long period of time.

She joins guest host Sarah Delia to talk about her story and her path to healing.

Guests

Stephanie Foo, a writer and radio producer who has worked with "This American Life and Snap Judgment." Her work has also been featured on "Radiolab," "99% Invisible," and "Reply All." She is the author of “What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma.”

Jacob Ham, a clinical psychologist and Stephanie’s personal therapist who is also featured in “What My Bones Know.” He is an associate clinical professor of psychiatry and the director of the Center for Child Trauma and Resilience at Mount Sinai in New York.

