With city council set to approve more projects, a look at the state of affordable housing in Charlotte

Affordable housing is again on the agenda for Charlotte City Council on Monday. City leaders are set to approve $12.4 million in projects as part of the Housing Trust Fund.

The Housing Trust Fund is reaching it’s 20th anniversary. The vote Monday comes on the heels of the city examining where it has been successful and where it can improve.

For example, there is concern from members of the council that this funding does not do enough and the housing problem in Charlotte is only getting worse. According to WSOC-TV, the vote on Monday includes more than 600 proposed units, but only 17 are townhomes set up for homeownership.

Additionally, Axios Charlotte found many affordable housing projects in Charlotte overall are not always in areas with enough essential services, like doctor’s offices and banks.

There is no lack of ideas to solve Charlotte’s housing problem, but what is right for the city? Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Danielle Chemtob, Axios Charlotte investigative reporter

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Councilmember representing District 2