Another CMS superintendent is out of a job. What's next for the district?

It’s happened again. Another superintendent is out at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The CMS board has decided to terminate Earnest Winston’s contract, voting 7-2 on Tuesday to fire him.

Former CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will serve as the interim once again, effective Monday.

After a year or so of scrutiny over school performance and plummeting test scores, we look at what this means for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC education reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

