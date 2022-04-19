Another CMS superintendent is out of a job. What's next for the district?
It’s happened again. Another superintendent is out at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The CMS board has decided to terminate Earnest Winston’s contract, voting 7-2 on Tuesday to fire him.
Former CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will serve as the interim once again, effective Monday.
After a year or so of scrutiny over school performance and plummeting test scores, we look at what this means for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
GUESTS:
Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter
Shamarria Morrison, WCNC education reporter
Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter