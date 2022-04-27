A look back and a look ahead at climate trends in the Southeast

This winter in the Carolinas, the weather was warmer and drier than usual. Winter temperatures were 2-3 degrees above normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Despite the warm weather, the region was hit by a few large winter storms. One in January left several inches of snow in parts of North Carolina. This erratic weather is another worrying sign of climate change.

The weather trends for the area matches those we’ve seen around the world. Last year was the 6th warmest year on record.

Wee discuss pollen levels this spring, examine if the warmer, drier weather will continue into the summer and what kind of hurricane season we are set to experience.

Guests

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Andy Pershing, director of science at Climate Central

Jack Scheff, professor of climate change, water cycle, atmospheric circulation at UNC Charlotte