© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A look back and a look ahead at climate trends in the Southeast

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
IMG_0078.jpg
David Boraks
A demonstrator holds a sign against drilling in the Arctic Refuge on the 58th anniversary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

This winter in the Carolinas, the weather was warmer and drier than usual. Winter temperatures were 2-3 degrees above normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Despite the warm weather, the region was hit by a few large winter storms. One in January left several inches of snow in parts of North Carolina. This erratic weather is another worrying sign of climate change.

The weather trends for the area matches those we’ve seen around the world. Last year was the 6th warmest year on record.

Wee discuss pollen levels this spring, examine if the warmer, drier weather will continue into the summer and what kind of hurricane season we are set to experience.

Guests

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Andy Pershing, director of science at Climate Central

Jack Scheff, professor of climate change, water cycle, atmospheric circulation at UNC Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri