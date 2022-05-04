With early voting underway, an analysis of North Carolina's upcoming primary election

With early voting for North Carolina’s May 17 primary underway, North Carolinians will soon pick their candidates to send to the general election in races ranging from City Council to the U.S. House and Senate.

Many of those races are remarkable in their own ways. Charlotte City Council’s race, for example, includes former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon. He was sent to federal prison for accepting $50,000 in cash and gifts when serving as a council member and mayor.

Madison Cawthorn, running for reelection to North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, has been mired in controversies, from bringing a loaded gun to an airport (for the second time), being cited for driving with a revoked license, and suggesting he was invited to an orgy by fellow Republicans, to name a few.

Meanwhile, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade will likely be on voters' minds as they head to the polls over the next two weeks.

We discuss the races that will shape the future of not only North Carolina’s towns, counties and state, but as control over the U.S. House and Senate is at stake this November, what the results may signal to the nation as a whole.

GUESTS

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE

Will Wright, political reporter for The Charlotte Observer

Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration at UNC Charlotte

Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College