ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

Published June 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
rodanthe pic wunc.jpg
Madeline Gray
/
WUNC
A house in Rodanthe is on the verge of collapsing into the ocean on March 25, 2022. Several other houses are also in peril due to severe beach erosion.

Recently, two beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean along the North Carolina coast.

One of those collapses was captured on video.

rodanthe houses 2.jpg
Energy & Environment
Beach houses collapse on North Carolina's coast, National Park Service says
Associated Press

The debris spread for miles but who pays for the cleanup is just one question these incidents have raised.

Among the others, why do we build so close to the ocean? As our coastline shifts due to normal erosion and rising seas caused by climate change, how many more homes will meet the same fate?

Guests:

Jeremy Markovich, North Carolina journalist who wrote, “The story behind an Outer Banks house that collapsed into the ocean

David Boraks, WFAE environmental reporter

Rob Moore, senior policy analyst, Natural Resources Defense Council

