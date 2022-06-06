The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

Recently, two beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean along the North Carolina coast.

One of those collapses was captured on video.

The debris spread for miles but who pays for the cleanup is just one question these incidents have raised.

Among the others, why do we build so close to the ocean? As our coastline shifts due to normal erosion and rising seas caused by climate change, how many more homes will meet the same fate?

Guests:

Jeremy Markovich, North Carolina journalist who wrote, “The story behind an Outer Banks house that collapsed into the ocean”

David Boraks, WFAE environmental reporter

Rob Moore, senior policy analyst, Natural Resources Defense Council

