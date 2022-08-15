Urban farming in Charlotte

We’ve covered access to food and food insecurity many times over the years on Charlotte Talks as part of making Charlotte a livable city.

Roughly 15% of people in Mecklenburg County struggle to put food on the table. An even higher number cannot find healthy food choices.

Some locals are looking to urban farming as a solution.

As traditional farmers are pushed out of our area due to sprawl, urban farming is becoming a viable avenue for increasing the amount and type of food available, while providing educational and growth opportunities for the people involved.

We’ll meet some urban farmers, learn about some different types of farming in our region, and how it’s impacting residents.

GUESTS:

