Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Urban farming in Charlotte

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
beets at a farmers market
Pixabay

We’ve covered access to food and food insecurity many times over the years on Charlotte Talks as part of making Charlotte a livable city.

Roughly 15% of people in Mecklenburg County struggle to put food on the table. An even higher number cannot find healthy food choices.

Some locals are looking to urban farming as a solution.

As traditional farmers are pushed out of our area due to sprawl, urban farming is becoming a viable avenue for increasing the amount and type of food available, while providing educational and growth opportunities for the people involved.

We’ll meet some urban farmers, learn about some different types of farming in our region, and how it’s impacting residents.

GUESTS:

  • Zack Wyatt, President and CEO, Carolina Farm Trust
  • Sam Fleming, co-founder and executive director of 100 Gardens
  • Bernard Singleton, urban farmer and master gardener with Nebedaye Farms
  • Rickey Hall, urban farmer and board chair, West Blvd Neighborhood Coalition, who runs Seeds of Change, an urban garden on West Boulevard

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
