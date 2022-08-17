Booming South End is becoming a hub for office space, but infrastructure challenges remain

Editor's note: This show originally aired May 3, 2022.

Been to South End lately? It’s exploding. Office towers, corporate headquarters, and apartments galore are flocking south of uptown. And more are on the way. This once gritty warehouse district is now one of Charlotte’s most hip and bustling areas with major employers from Lowe’s to LendingTree making South End home.

It’s also gaining national recognition as a destination for office space. Office supply in the area has doubled over the past five years. And so many new towers are going up, South End is developing its own skyline.

But while development is booming, challenges remain. Can the area’s infrastructure keep up? Can South End remain walkable and pedestrian-friendly? We talk about that, South End’s interesting history, and much more.

Guests

Ely Portillo, assistant director of outreach & strategic partnerships at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute

Megan Liddle Gude, vice president, South End, Charlotte Center City Partners

Rob Pressley, president, Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA

