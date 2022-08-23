Issues surrounding schools as classes begin

Summer break is ending and school districts across North Carolina are back in the classroom.

But, what do those classrooms look like? Data suggest students are leaving public schools for private, charter and home-schooling. What impact could that have on the education system?

COVID continues to linger over the school year. Research has warned of a learning gap for students during the pandemic. Elsewhere, data show community spread of the virus is increasing, but concern is a fraction of what it was this time last year.

Speaking of concern, school safety continues to be on the top of mind after the Uvalde shooting in the spring and, though there was a drop as the year went on, CMS found a record number of guns on campuses in 2021-22.

Then there’s staffing — or lack thereof. How are districts filling the dearth of openings as we head into the new year? We discuss these and other education issues.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Jonathan Lowe, WSOC-TV education reporter

Courtney Cole, WBTV reporter