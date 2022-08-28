Finding trust and confidence in North Carolina's election process

Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina.

This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.

Former Democrat Charlotte mayor Jennifer Roberts and former Republican North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr are working together through the Carter Center (founded by former President Jimmy Carter) to host a series of more than a dozen town halls around the state to educate and promote confidence in the integrity of the election system.

On Charlotte Talks, we’ll talk to Roberts and Orr about their efforts, why it’s important and what the response has been so far.

GUESTS:

Jennifer Roberts, former Charlotte mayor and North Carolina Co-Lead for the NC Trusted Elections Tour organized by the Carter Center (a non-partisan organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife committed to prevent and resolve conflicts)

Bob Orr, former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice and North Carolina Co-Lead for the NC Trusted Elections Tour

