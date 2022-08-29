With the UDO approved, we discuss the future of development in Charlotte

The Unified Development Ordinance has been approved by Charlotte’s City Council.

The more than 600-page document is designed to help shape city growth through at least 2040. It includes development regulations concerning everything from flood plains and storm water to parking spots and affordable housing incentives. Perhaps the most contentious aspect is a provision allowing multifamily units to be built in neighborhoods with predominantly single-family homes.

Still, the UDO is considered a “living document” and additional changes will likely be made. The plan goes into effect June 1, 2023.

We discuss the impact of the UDO on Charlotte and how it may shape the future of the city.

GUESTS

Alyson Craig, interim planning director for the City of Charlotte

Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter for Axios Charlotte

Ely Portillo, director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte's Urban Institute