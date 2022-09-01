Local News Roundup: CMS Back to School; Gun Violence; Rising Duke Energy rates; Stephen Curry graduates Davidson College and is celebrated

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were back in session this week, making plenty of headlines, including plans to defy the North Carolina school calendar law next year and efforts to boost student performance.

The North Carolina State Board of Education also released its 2022 test scores and school ratings this week. Where did our area schools end up? We’ll discuss.

A police-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall, a four-year-old shot in southeast Charlotte, and a parent caught bringing a loaded gun into a school open house are all events this week in our region as crime is up from this time last year in Charlotte.

Duke Energy rates are going up nearly 10% in western and central North Carolina. Why, and who will be affected?

And Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson College and is celebrated in Davidson and Charlotte. We'll have the details.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS

Erik Spanberg , managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Joe Bruno , reporter for WSOC-TV

Ann Doss Helms , WFAE education reporter