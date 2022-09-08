Local News Roundup: New mayor pro tem for Charlotte; Mayor and City Council sworn in; Charges from 2020 protest still pending; Panthers' home opener Sunday

On the Local News Roundup…

City Council member Braxton Winston becomes mayor pro tem of Charlotte in a unanimous vote. He bypasses fellow City Council member Dimple Ajmera, who had obtained the most votes in the at-large race this summer.

In addition, Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council were all sworn in this week. We talk about who’s back and who’s new to the group.

Charges are still pending for two dozen people from the 2020 protests after the death of George Floyd. We'll talk about why the DA is being asked to drop the charges.

The Department of Justice released details about why a fraud investigation was launched against NC Senator Richard Burr regarding his stock sales — the probe was closed last year without charges.

And Sunday is the Carolina Panthers’ home opener, where quarterback Baker Mayfield faces off against his old team, the Cleveland Browns. We’ll discuss.

Our roundtable of reporters get into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news with guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS

Steve Harrison , WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno , reporter for WSOC-TV

Jonathan Lowe , education reporter for WSOC-TV