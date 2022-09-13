'A Road Running Southward' author retraces John Muir's environmental trek across the south in the 1860s

In the late 1860s, environmentalist John Muir made a trek across the American south to explore plants and animals across the region. The journey took him from Kentucky to Florida.

The South's environment in the aftermath of the Civil War was decimated. In part, this was due to the war, which ravaged the landscape. It also was impacted by colonization and early globalization that brought more people and invasive species to the region. That’s a problem which has only increased in the time since.

In his book, "A Road Running Southward," author Dan Chapman follows Muir’s journey across the south in the modern day. He notes how forests have been trampled, urban areas have expanded and the southern environment has changed dramatically.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Chapman joins to discuss his book and the future of southern ecology.

GUEST

Dan Chapman, author of "A Road Running Southward: Following John Muir's Journey through an Endangered Land"

This edition of Charlotte Talks originally aired on June 14, 2022.