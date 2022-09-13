© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'A Road Running Southward' author retraces John Muir's environmental trek across the south in the 1860s

Published September 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
dan chapman horizontal.JPG
Bita Honarvar
/
Dan Chapman

In the late 1860s, environmentalist John Muir made a trek across the American south to explore plants and animals across the region. The journey took him from Kentucky to Florida.

The South's environment in the aftermath of the Civil War was decimated. In part, this was due to the war, which ravaged the landscape. It also was impacted by colonization and early globalization that brought more people and invasive species to the region. That’s a problem which has only increased in the time since.

In his book, "A Road Running Southward," author Dan Chapman follows Muir’s journey across the south in the modern day. He notes how forests have been trampled, urban areas have expanded and the southern environment has changed dramatically.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Chapman joins to discuss his book and the future of southern ecology.

GUEST

Dan Chapman, author of "A Road Running Southward: Following John Muir's Journey through an Endangered Land"

This edition of Charlotte Talks originally aired on June 14, 2022.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri