South Carolina politics focus: abortion decision; the new Winthrop Poll; Lindsey Graham's proposal for a federal abortion ban and more

South Carolina’s Republican-led Senate failed to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions in the state earlier this month. The failure of Republicans to pass the bill is another example of a split in the party where abortion is concerned, both in South Carolina and around the country.

According to the latest Winthrop Poll Southern Focus Survey, 75% of residents in 11 southern states think a woman should have the right to an abortion if the woman’s life or health is threatened. That poll was released within days of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed bill in the U.S. Senate for a federal abortion ban. That bill has also divided Republicans.

We’ll talk about abortion legislation and its effects in South Carolina, the rest of the South and across the country.

We’ll also delve into some of the other topics in the Winthrop Poll, including what respondents said about Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, what they think of our current government leaders, how they feel about discussing politics and more.

GUESTS:

Dr. Scott Huffmon, professor of political science at Winthrop University. He’s also the founder of the Winthrop Poll.

Dr. Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College.

Claire Donnelly, healthcare reporter, WFAE.

Joseph Brutus, reporter for The State.

