Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks to WFAE's Inside Politics podcast about abortion, his political ambitions and more.

Lt. i Gov. Mark Robinson has been a lightning rod in North Carolina politics. His comments on abortion, LGBTQ, and gun rights have elicited strong reactions across the political spectrum.

In fact, it was the topic of guns that led to his rise to prominence. He gave a speech to the Greensboro City Council in 2018 defending gun rights. The video went viral and helped push Robinson into the lieutenant governor’s office with a win in the 2020 election.

We hear a wide-ranging conversation between Robinson and WFAE’s Inside Politics podcast co-host Steve Harrison. They discuss his rise, his view on our current political system, and his political ambitions.

GUESTS:

Mark Robinson, North Carolina Lt. governor

Steve Harrison, WFAE Political Reporter, co-host of Inside Politics podcast

Tim Funk, Co-host of WFAE's Inside Politics podcast

Jim Morrill, Co-host of WFAE's Inside Politics podcast

