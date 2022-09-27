© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From scrappy startup to tech giant, 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' author explores the power of YouTube

Published September 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube's Chaotic Rise to World Domination

Every single day, people across the world consume over 1 billion hours of video on YouTube.

The site hosts a wide variety of content, such as instructional cooking videos and tutorials on car repair. It also hosts videos on the darker end of the spectrum, which sometimes include violence.

Despite the platform’s immense power as one of the most visited sites on the internet, it doesn’t always work hard enough to regulate dangerous elements, including the threat of white nationalists, one author writes.

We sit down with reporter and author Mark Bergen to analyze YouTube’s transformation from a scrappy startup with idealistic goals to a Big Tech company that wields an outsized impact on the modern world.

GUEST

Mark Bergen, reporter for Bloomberg News and author of “Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube’s Chaotic Rise to World Domination

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Media
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
