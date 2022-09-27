From scrappy startup to tech giant, 'Like, Comment, Subscribe' author explores the power of YouTube

Every single day, people across the world consume over 1 billion hours of video on YouTube.

The site hosts a wide variety of content, such as instructional cooking videos and tutorials on car repair. It also hosts videos on the darker end of the spectrum, which sometimes include violence.

Despite the platform’s immense power as one of the most visited sites on the internet, it doesn’t always work hard enough to regulate dangerous elements, including the threat of white nationalists, one author writes.

We sit down with reporter and author Mark Bergen to analyze YouTube’s transformation from a scrappy startup with idealistic goals to a Big Tech company that wields an outsized impact on the modern world.

GUEST

Mark Bergen, reporter for Bloomberg News and author of “Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube’s Chaotic Rise to World Domination”