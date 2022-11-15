© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Horror novelist and Queens University alum Chuck Wendig talks writing and more

Published November 15, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST
Books

Best-selling author Chuck Wendig’s work is spread throughout many facets of the entertainment industry.

His latest novel, “Wayward,” released this week, is a sequel to his previous best-selling book “Wanderers.”

“Wayward” adds to a body of work that includes horror novels, Marvel comics, writing for video games, multiple books in the "Star Wars" series, film and television credits and a popular blog.

Wendig is headed to Charlotte this week to visit his alma mater, Queens University — but first he joins guest host Erik Spanberg to talk about “Wayward,” the writing process and much more, on Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Chuck Wendig, Queens University alum and author of "Wayward"

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
