Horror novelist and Queens University alum Chuck Wendig talks writing and more

Best-selling author Chuck Wendig’s work is spread throughout many facets of the entertainment industry.

His latest novel, “Wayward,” released this week, is a sequel to his previous best-selling book “Wanderers.”

“Wayward” adds to a body of work that includes horror novels, Marvel comics, writing for video games, multiple books in the "Star Wars" series, film and television credits and a popular blog.

Wendig is headed to Charlotte this week to visit his alma mater, Queens University — but first he joins guest host Erik Spanberg to talk about “Wayward,” the writing process and much more, on Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Chuck Wendig, Queens University alum and author of "Wayward"