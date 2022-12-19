© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How 'The Grieving Brain' learns from love and loss

By Erin Keever
Published December 19, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST
Grief book.jpg
Mary-Frances O’Connor, author of "The Grieving Brain".

While the holidays are often a time of joy and celebration, they can also be tough for many. This time of year can take on a somber tone when you’ve lost a loved one. Even years or decades later, it’s not quite the same because that person is gone.

Grief is said to be the price of love. But our guest, Mary-Frances O’Connor, says grief is also a form of learning. In fact, the brain rewires itself after the loss of a loved one.

O’Connor is a neuroscientist and psychologist who has spent much of her career studying grief and grieving. She wanted to better understand why grief can be so devastatingly painful and uncover how grief works in the brain.

She joins us to share her research on "The Grieving Brain" and "surprising science of how we learn from love and loss."

Guest

Mary-Frances O’Connor, associate professor of psychology at the University of Arizona and author of “The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss."

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever