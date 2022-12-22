Local News Roundup: Wells Fargo fined; CATS bus drivers say no to contract; missing girl in Cornelius

Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3.7 billion in restitution and penalties over what the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called “widespread mismanagement” at the bank. What will this mean for the future of the bank, which employs 27,000 Charlotte workers?

Last year by winter break in Charoltte-Mecklenburg Schools, nearly two dozen guns were seized on campuses. This year, that number is only two. What changes made this drastic change for the better?

Charlotte bus drivers voted down their union contract last week, and expect to vote again after more negotiation by the end of the year. What will it take for an agreement, and how might this impact Charlotte transit?

A Mecklenburg county 11-year old girl has been missing since November 23, but it took weeks for her parents to report her disappearance and they are now behind bars. The latest on the investigation in Cornelius and the search for Madalina Cojocari.

Despite last week’s loss to the Steelers, it’s still possible for the Panthers to make it to the playoffs, after a season full of firings, trades and uncertainty. What will it take to get to the post season?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

