The rise of right-wing extremism through the lens of a war correspondent

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired October 6, 2022.

For years, Luke Mogelson reported on wars in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. Turmoil, violence and social fragmentation were themes of his work.

But after nearly a decade abroad, he started to notice similar discord in the U.S.

In a new book, Mogelson depicts the growth and evolution of domestic right-wing extremism, from paramilitary groups in Michigan to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and puts it in context with years of reporting on foreign wars.

We sit down with the author and award-winning war correspondent for the New Yorker to understand America's surge in right-wing extremism and what insights can be gleaned from years of international reporting.

Guest

Luke Mogelson, contributing writer for The New Yorker covering wars in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq and author of “The Storm is Here: An American Crucible”