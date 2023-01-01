© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

National Book Award-winning author Jason Mott

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 1, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST
Editor's note: This conversation originally aired Oct. 27, 2022.

North Carolinian Jason Mott has had a remarkable amount of success in his writing career.

His debut novel, "The Returned," was adapted into a network TV series that lasted two seasons.

Last year, his fourth novel, "Hell of a Book," got the attention of Jenna Bush Hager and the "Today" show’s “Read with Jenna” book club. In addition to other accolades, the book also won the 2021 National Book Award for fiction. Mott’s list of accomplishments has continued to grow.

Guest host Erik Spanberg talks with him about his career, being both a poet and a novelist, and about his North Carolina upbringing and education.

