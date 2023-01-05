Local News Roundup: No criminal charges for James "Smuggie" Mitchell; Uptown bus station underground; CATS Silver Line route; CMS superintendent search begins

Charlotte City Council member James "Smuggie" Mitchell won't face criminal charges after an investigation by Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather was concluded. Merriweather said there is “no basis for prosecuting him under state law.”

Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee votes to approve the underground option for the new Charlotte Transportation Center, a project that will total nearly $90 million. We’ll talk about how it’ll be funded and what the committee hopes the location will do for the city.

In other transportation news, the transportation committee voted unanimously this week to build their Silver Line light rail line around uptown rather than bring the train through uptown. The committee says this route would carry more passengers, a change from previous numbers presented last year.

The search for a new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent is underway with a search committee convening this week. We discuss what the next leader for CMS will need to accomplish.

And as the Carolina Panthers’ season winds down this week without a trip to the playoffs, whispers of who might get the nod to be the team’s head coach next year begin. Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan head coach and brother of Ravens head coach Jon Harbaugh, has reportedly had discussions with David Tepper and is open to the idea.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those and more.

