Broadway's Pulitzer prize-winner 'A Soldier's Play' comes to Charlotte

Broadway’s "A Soldier’s Play," on tour now in Charlotte, is the story of a Black Army officer racing to solve another Black officer’s murder.

The play won the Pulitzer Prize in 1982 and was revived on Broadway in 2020.

It is unusual for a non-musical production to tour or to come to Charlotte. It is also unusual for a Broadway star to go on that tour. But both of those rarities are on display at the Knight Theatre for the two-week run of "A Soldier’s Play".

Tony-nominee Norm Lewis, is here with Eugene Lee, a member of the cast of the original 1981 production. Both join Mike Collins to talk about the play and the history surrounding it.

GUESTS:

Norm Lewis, Tony-nominated actor, Captain Richard Davenport (lead) in "A Soldier’s Play"

Eugene Lee, Sergeant Vernon C. Waters in "A Soldier’s Play"

Cristina Angeles, associate director of "A Soldier’s Play"

