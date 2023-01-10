© 2023 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Broadway's Pulitzer prize-winner 'A Soldier's Play' comes to Charlotte

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
0042r - The Cast of the National Tour of A Soldiers Play - photo by Joan Marcus.jpg

Broadway’s "A Soldier’s Play," on tour now in Charlotte, is the story of a Black Army officer racing to solve another Black officer’s murder.

The play won the Pulitzer Prize in 1982 and was revived on Broadway in 2020.

It is unusual for a non-musical production to tour or to come to Charlotte. It is also unusual for a Broadway star to go on that tour. But both of those rarities are on display at the Knight Theatre for the two-week run of "A Soldier’s Play". 

Tony-nominee Norm Lewis, is here with Eugene Lee, a member of the cast of the original 1981 production. Both join Mike Collins to talk about the play and the history surrounding it.

GUESTS:

Norm Lewis, Tony-nominated actor, Captain Richard Davenport (lead) in "A Soldier’s Play"
Eugene Lee, Sergeant Vernon C. Waters in "A Soldier’s Play"
Cristina Angeles, associate director of "A Soldier’s Play"

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
