Mayor Vi Lyles on CATS, Charlotte's transportation plan and 2023 goals

It’s the first visit of 2023 by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to Charlotte Talks.

It comes as CATS is stealing the headlines in more ways than one. The new transit center seems to be moving forward with a plan to move the facility underground. The positives and negatives of this plan have been discussed for months. What is pushing this proposal?

The city is also moving forward with the planned Silver Line. We discuss what we are learning about the project's cost and location.

Meanwhile, all of this is happening as CATS bus drivers have voted to strike. How might this stalemate end?

We are also diving into the future of jobs and housing in Charlotte, plus what the upcoming legislative session holds for the city. Join us for the first Mike and the Mayor of the new year Thursday on Charlotte Talks.

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte