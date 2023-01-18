Opera Carolina presents 'Porgy and Bess' for the first time in 20 years

George Gershwin’s jazz- tinged opera "Porgy and Bess" opens at Opera Carolina in Charlotte on Jan. 22.

It features a performer who is the only person ever to make his Metropolitan Opera debut, Broadway debut and Kennedy Center debut all in the span of one year.

We meet Victor Ryan Robinson, who appears as Sportin' Life in "Porgy and Bess," and talk to Opera Carolina’s Maestro James Meena about this production and the Opera Carolina upcoming season on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Victor Ryan Robinson, portraying Sportin’ Life in "Porgy and Bess"

Maestro James Meena, conductor of Opera Carolina

