ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Opera Carolina presents 'Porgy and Bess' for the first time in 20 years

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
thumbnail_PORGY&BESS_INSTA_ADV1.jpeg
Victor Ryan Robinson in Opera Carolina's Porgy and Bess

George Gershwin’s jazz- tinged opera "Porgy and Bess" opens at Opera Carolina in Charlotte on Jan. 22.

It features a performer who is the only person ever to make his Metropolitan Opera debut, Broadway debut and Kennedy Center debut all in the span of one year.

We meet Victor Ryan Robinson, who appears as Sportin' Life in "Porgy and Bess," and talk to Opera Carolina’s Maestro James Meena about this production and the Opera Carolina upcoming season on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Victor Ryan Robinson, portraying Sportin’ Life in "Porgy and Bess"
Maestro James Meena, conductor of Opera Carolina

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
