Previewing the 2023 State of the Union

President Biden ran for president saying he could unify the nation, but there’s a different feel to his State of the Union address this year.

Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in the fall and immediately began targeting the White House. That includes investigations into Biden and members of his administration. It also comes as classified documents were found at the homes of Biden, Donald Trump and Mike Pence. How does all of this play into the backdrop of this speech?

Meanwhile, a division continues to grow between the parties. There’s more and more distrust, not just among voters but among lawmakers.

As Biden gets ready for his Tuesday night speech, Mike Collins and our panel of guests examine the state of our politics, the role North Carolina plays and the State of the Union speech in its current form.

GUESTS:

Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University