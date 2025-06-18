‘40 Acres and a Lie’ investigates broken land promises made to formerly enslaved people

Note: This program originally aired June 18, 2024.

We revisit an investigation conducted by the Center for Public Integrity in collaboration with the public radio show Reveal and Mother Jones magazine .

The investigation focuses on how dozens of Black families recently learned that the federal government took the land of 1,250 enslaved people in Georgia and South Carolina right after the Civil War and denied them intergenerational wealth.

Chris Burnett / Federico Respini/Unsplash

General Sherman set aside a 30-mile-wide strip of Confederate plantations from Charleston, S.C., to Jacksonville, Fla., and redistributed it to formerly enslaved people.

Reporters at the Center for Public Integrity made this discovery by analyzing recently digitized records from the Reconstruction-era Freedmen's Bureau, and identified 1,250 formerly enslaved men and women who received land as part of the infamous “40 Acres and a Mule” program — only to then have that land taken back. Some of the land is now located in gated, majority-white communities — and worth as much as $2.5 million.

Alexia Fernandez Campbell

Ruth Wilson shows old family photos.

The discovery is significant because it was largely assumed such lands were only promised to Black people, and yet this two-year investigation demonstrates that was not the case. It’s also the largest collection of land titles from the “40 Acres” program to ever be analyzed and published.

We sit down with two of the reporters who worked on this series, as well as a descendant whose family had been promised land — only to have it taken away.

GUESTS: