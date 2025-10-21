DC Roundup: Gerrymandering, federal shutdown and NC Senate race

The federal shutdown is having an impact on North Carolina. Gov. Josh Stein’s office said it’s touching everything from the military to Helene recovery to affordable health care. He’s urging lawmakers to get back to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has thrown its hat into the ring of states gerrymandering their congressional maps heading into the 2026 midterm elections. In North Carolina, Republicans are targeting a district held by Democratic Rep. Don Davis in the northeast corner of the state. We break down what that would mean for the state and the future of the overall congressional map.

As for the 2026 midterms, North Carolina has one of the most-watched Senate races heading into the midterms. In the race to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, former Gov. Roy Cooper’s campaign is reporting $14.5 million in support, while former Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley and a committee supporting him have raised around $6 million. We discuss the state of the race.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we break down these topics and discuss their influence on North Carolina and on the country at large.

GUESTS:

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history and politics department chair at Catawba College

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics