Charlotte FC heads to the MLS playoffs

The MLS regular season has wrapped up, and Charlotte FC finished fourth place in the Eastern Conference, an impressive finish to a season that had its high and low points.

Last Saturday, Charlotte FC beat Major League Soccer’s top team — the Philadelphia Union — 2-0 to secure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The club will take on New York City FC this Tuesday in uptown Charlotte, a major win for this team that historically plays well at home.

However, they’ll do it without one of their best players. Wilfried Zaha got a red card penalty in Saturday’s game, meaning he has to miss the next match — the playoff opener. They’ll also be down another key player, Spanish midfielder Pep Biel, who is out for the rest of the season due to injury.

The team, now in its fourth season, will have to rely on its younger players to step up as they head into the playoffs. On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll take a closer look at how the team scouts for talent. We’ll also discuss Charlotte FC’s place in MLS, its importance to Charlotte, and the economic impact of playing at home.

