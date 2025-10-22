© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte FC heads to the MLS playoffs

By Sarah Delia
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
Charlotte FC beat Major League Soccer’s top team — the Philadelphia Union — 2-0 on Saturday night.
Sam Hertzfeld
Charlotte FC beat Major League Soccer's top team — the Philadelphia Union — 2-0 on Saturday night, Oct. 18, 2025.

The MLS regular season has wrapped up, and Charlotte FC finished fourth place in the Eastern Conference, an impressive finish to a season that had its high and low points.

Last Saturday, Charlotte FC beat Major League Soccer’s top team — the Philadelphia Union — 2-0 to secure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The club will take on New York City FC this Tuesday in uptown Charlotte, a major win for this team that historically plays well at home.

However, they’ll do it without one of their best players. Wilfried Zaha got a red card penalty in Saturday’s game, meaning he has to miss the next match — the playoff opener. They’ll also be down another key player, Spanish midfielder Pep Biel, who is out for the rest of the season due to injury.

The team, now in its fourth season, will have to rely on its younger players to step up as they head into the playoffs. On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll take a closer look at how the team scouts for talent. We’ll also discuss Charlotte FC’s place in MLS, its importance to Charlotte, and the economic impact of playing at home.

GUESTS:

Zoran Krneta, general manager of Charlotte FC
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal
Carroll Walton, writer for the Charlotte Ledger

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
