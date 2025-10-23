Local News Roundup: Gerrymandering; 'No Kings;' McFadden noncommittal on reelection; Charlotte sports heat up

A new congressional map for North Carolina has been passed into law. Lawmakers gave final approval this week to a map that’s intended to pick up another seat for Republicans. GOP members said this will help ensure President Trump’s agenda is secured in the 2026 midterms. Democrats have decried the move, arguing it disenfranchises Black voters in northeast North Carolina.

Meanwhile, ‘No Kings’ protests were held throughout the country last weekend, including in the Charlotte area. Protesters were there to push back on what they called the Trump administration’s authoritarian policies. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the Charlotte protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made.

Elsewhere, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden tells the Charlotte Observer he is not sure if he will seek reelection. Three other Democratic candidates have entered the race. McFadden has until December 19 to make a decision. The sheriff has been dealing with accusations of a toxic workplace for around a year. He has pushed back on that criticism.

And in sports, Charlotte is on a hot streak. Charlotte FC is getting ready for the MLS playoffs next week. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers have a winning record and a three-game winning streak with a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team will have to play this one without Quarterback Bryce Young, though, who is out with an ankle injury.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter