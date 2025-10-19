A conversation with award-winning North Carolina storyteller Donna Washington

As we creep closer towards Halloween, what better time to sit down with award winning storyteller and author, Donna Washington. Her stories have enthralled children and adults and delve into the funny, the human condition, and even spine-tingling tales of terror. Here's a taste of what you can expect from Washington's performance.

Washington never set out to be a storyteller — rather, the medium found her after she was drawn to theater while attending Northwestern University. She originally intended to study prelaw, but that went out the window after a college professor saw her perform in a production of the show “Child of Courage." Storytelling, she is proud to say, is the only job she’s ever had. She’s made it her life’s work to travel far and wide to teach the art of storytelling and entertain crowds, young and old.

Growing up as an Army brat, Washington has lived all over the world and collected folklore stories along the way. Durham, North Carolina, is where she finally landed on as home and she joins us on Charlotte Talks to discuss folklore, what makes a good story, stories of the South, and the importance of storytelling in the classroom.

